Highway toll payments to fall? Cheaper travel on way, as Centre may take this big step now

(Image: IE)

Road transport and Highways Secretary Yudhvir Singh Malik has hinted towards a massive relief for daily commuters who have to pay huge toll fee while travelling on national highways. In a bid to relax toll fee on commuters the government has been working on an efficient transport management system that will charge a commuter based on the distance travelled.

The system would enable travellers to pay only for the stretch of national highway they use instead of a general toll fee. Secretary Singh while speaking to the media said that ‘Instead of keeping a close toll policy, let us get in place an opening tolling policy through intelligent transport management system so that you the pay the toll only for the stretch of the road that you use.’

Indian government looks to push the policy that is currently in the nascent stage and will aim at initiating the process within an year from now as developed countries like U.S and Australia have already started trials on the distance-based electronic tolling. Malik further added that the roll-on and roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry will begin operating from Surat to the “other side of Gujarat” which will save 600-700 km of travelling. Currently, the Ro-Ro service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on an estimated cost of Rupees 615 crore connecting Ghogha in Saurashtra’s Bhavnagar District with Dahej in Bharuch district across the Gulf of Khambhat, also known as the Gulf of Cambay, along the Arabian sea coast in Gujarat.