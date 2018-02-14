High tech! Delhi Police to use laser, infrared sensor cameras to monitor traffic

This step is being taken by the Delhi Traffic Police to monitor the traffic volume on the roads of the capital city for which approval has already been given by the government. (Photo: IE)

In order to keep a track of the traffic in the national capital, Delhi Police is planning to soon introduce laser and infrared sensor cameras. This step is being taken by the Delhi Traffic Police to monitor the traffic volume on the roads of the capital city for which approval has already been given by the government. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) said the project has already been given approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs and a within the next three months a detailed project report will be prepared for the same. Pathak talked about the project while addressing a ‘Delhi Matters’ conference on Tuesday. The conference was on the issue of ‘Mobility in Delhi and NCR- Traffic, Transport and Commuting.’

“We will put up gantry-mounted cameras in the entire city to measure the volume of traffic. These will give us an almost 100% accurate count of vehicles. Looking for solutions without these numbers is tough. We have looked at similar projects in Japan and Singapore, which use multi-directional cameras,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Once installed, the camera feeds will be directly be fed into the MTNL Cyber Highway that the Delhi Police is currently using. According to data released by the Transport Department, Delhi has over 11 million registered vehicles and over 1 million vehicles are added every year to it. While talking about how the new project will help the historical traffic pattern analysis, Pathak said that the VVIP movement in the city tends to increase between the months of November and February. He added that due to these increased VVIP movements, the route between Gurgaon-Dhaula Kuan witnesses multiple issues. He further said that with the help of the new system, the traffic management will be able to analyze the pattern and make informed decisions on the ground.

Varsha Joshi, DTC commissioner along with Rohit Kumar, NHAI member, had also attended the conference. While talking about the long-pending demand for buses in the city, Joshi said the DTC is building its inventory for maintenance of buses. Joshi added that the department is trying to procure 2,000 buses — 1,000 under DTC and 1,000 under the cluster scheme.