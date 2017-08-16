HC orders Sushmita Sen to appear in court regarding car import case

Sushmita Sen (Express photo)

The Madras High Court today directed Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen to depose as a witness before a trial court here on September 18 in a case related to import of a luxury car in alleged violation of foreign trade policy rules. Disposing of a petition by Sen challenging a witness warrant issued against her by the Economic Offences Court, Justice R Suresh Kumar directed the court to take up the case after concluding hearing of emergency and calling matters and complete her cross examination on the same day itself.

He also directed the police to give adequate protection to the former Miss Universe and her belongings during her appearance in the court. In view of the direction to the actress to appear in the lower court, the judge cancelled the warrant.

Earlier, Justice Suresh Kumar had on July 20 stayed the warrant and directed the economic offences court not to execute it till the next hearing of her petition.

The case had been registered by the Customs Department and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after it was found that the luxury car Toyota Landcruiser, bought by Sen, was imported by the seller Haren Choksey ‘misusing’ the provisions of Transfer of Residence (TR rules) of the Exim policy.

Later, it was found that the car was imported by alleged mis-declaration of the chassis number, year of manufacture and the value. Though the car was a 2004 model, it was declared as manufactured in 1998 to evade customs duties.

On January 24, 2006, the DRI had seized the vehicle under the provisions of the Customs Act, following which Sen voluntarily deposited Rs 20.31 lakh as differential customs duty. The economic offences court had issued the witness warrant against Sen after she failed to appear in court in June.