High Court declines to entertain plea against Apple over Trai app Do Not Disturb

‘Do Not Disturb’ app or software designed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was not available on Apple’s App Store. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court today declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions from the Centre to premium mobile maker Apple to make available on its App Store a software made by TRAI, saying the plea was not maintainable against the company. “A writ petition seeking mandamus against Apple would not lie,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said while asking the lawyer who had filed the plea to withdraw the same.

“Dismissed as withdrawn,” the court said after the lawyer withdrew the plea moved on behalf of a society which had alleged that the ‘Do Not Disturb’ app or software designed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was not available on Apple’s App Store.

The do not disturb (DND) app enables a person to send to TRAI the numbers from which unsolicited commercial calls and spam messages received by him or her, so that the same can be stopped.

The petitioner, Consumer Unity and Trust Society, in its plea had also said that the government and TRAI were not taking steps to ensure that the people who use iPhones are also able to avail the benefit of the DND software.