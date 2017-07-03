High altitude passenger cable ropeway inaugurated in Sikkim

The ropeway is at an altitude of 3,753 metres (12,313 ft) and was inaugurated on July 1 by Ugen T Gyatso, state tourism and civil aviation minister. (Representational Photo: PTI)

A high altitude passenger ropeway was inaugurated at Tsmogo in East Sikkim has been thrown open to the public, state tourism department sources said today. The ropeway is at an altitude of 3,753 metres (12,313 ft) and was inaugurated on July 1 by Ugen T Gyatso, state tourism and civil aviation minister. The ropeway has been built in Tsomgo keeping in mind that the area is one of the biggest tourism hubs of the Himalayan state. With other attractions like Tsomgo Lake, Serathang, Baba Mandir and Nathula with Sino-India border in its vicinity, the new ropeway is intended at raising the number of tourists to the area. The ropeway has been constructed by Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd in association with Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim.