He’s very angry! Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 1st reactions are here after his conviction in fodder scam case

It seems ex-Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is really angry and upset after his conviction in fodder scam case. Shooting a series of tweets, Lalu lashed out at BJP. “Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win,” said a post on Lalu’s Twitter handle. “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ….But still prevails…In the end though,” another tweet said. “Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished,” a tweet read. “Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment,” a tweet added.

A special CBI court has convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra. CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Here are all the tweets posted on Lalu’s Twitter handle after he was convicted in fodder scam:-

Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

धूर्त भाजपा अपनी जुमलेबाज़ी व कारगुज़ारियों को छुपाने और वोट प्राप्त करने के लिए विपक्षियों का पब्लिक पर्सेप्शन बिगाड़ने के लिए राजनीति में अनैतिक और द्वेष की भावना से ग्रस्त गंदा खेल खेलती है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ….But still prevails…In the end though. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished http://t.co/oDSIg7e0ie — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

झूठे जुमले बुनने वालों सच अपनी ज़िद पर खड़ा है।धर्मयुद्ध में लालू अकेला नहीं पूरा बिहार साथ खड़ा है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

ऐ सुनो कान खोल कर, आप इस गुदडी के लाल को परेशान कर सकते हों, पराजित नहीं। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

सामंतीवादी ताक़तों, जानता हूँ लालू तुम्हारी राहों का काँटा नहीं आँखों की कील है। पर इतनी आसानी से नहीं उखाड़ पाओगे — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

ना ज़ोर चलेगा लाठी का

लालू लाल है माटी का।। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

साथ हर बिहारी है

अकेला सब पर भारी है

सच की रक्षा करने को

लालू का संघर्ष जारी है। मरते दम तक सामाजिक न्याय की लड़ाई लड़ता रहूँगा। जगदेव बाबू ने गोली खाई, हम जेल जाते रहते है लेकिन मैं झुकूँगा नहीं। लड़ते-लड़ते मर जाऊँगा लेकिन मनुवादियों को हराऊँगा। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

देश के न्यायप्रिय और शांतिप्रिय साथियों हर षड्यंत्र से बचना होगा। हर हाल में लड़ना होगा। विजयपथ पर चलना होगा। जय हिंद — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.