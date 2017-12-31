Heritage Palace on Wheels maiden voyage starts

The first maiden voyage of Heritage Palace on Wheels (HPOW) reached Jaipur on Saturday from Delhi with 28 tourists on board.

The first maiden voyage of Heritage Palace on Wheels (HPOW) reached here on Saturday from Delhi with 28 tourists on board. The HPOW, on its first tour, has 27 domestic tourists and 1 foreign (from South Africa). This train will be running in two itineraries – 3 Nights on the “Golden Triangle” – Delhi-Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur-Agra-Delhi and 4 nights on the “Desert Triangle” – Delhi-Churu-Bikaner-Jaipur-Agra-Dholpur-Delhi. General Manager, HPOW, Pradeep Bohra, who was accompanying the tourists, said that the train arrived at Jaipur’s Gandhinagar Station on the last leg of its ‘olden Triangle Circuit Tour’. The passengers were given a warm reception, being welcomed by a music band and traditional garlands in a gala celebration by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and Department of Tourism, on their arrival. This is the third luxury train in Rajasthan which is being run by RTDC. According to railway officials, the HPOW is meant for those who want luxury but may not have much time or don’t want to spend too much, especially weekend holidayers, corporate executives etc. The train can also be booked for conferences, board meetings and even pre-wedding ceremonies. The tariff is now $300 or Rs 19,000 per night per person.