Here’s how PM Narendra Modi’s LinkedIn profile looks like

Despite being one of the most popular political leaders in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept politics out of his top four skills (Image: PTI)

Narendra Modi is on LinkedIn, and he has kept it simple yet articulate. The Prime Minister of India and the former Chief Minister of Gujarat are the only two designations he has mentioned in his profile. Despite being one of the most popular political leaders in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept politics out of his top four skills. His profile lists leadership, administration, organisation and government as top skills, adding politics and policy as something the Prime Minister is “also good at”.

While LinkedIn offers to list of as many as up to 50 skills, Narendra Modi has kept it simple and to the point. It is only in the summary section of the employment-oriented social media website, Narendra Modi has eloquently put down his career journey from growing up in a loving but poor family without a spare rupee to becoming Gujarat’s chief minister for a record four terms to eventually the “people’s leader” — The Prime Minister of India.

A quick scan at his summary leads to many other underlying characteristics that the Prime Minister embodies which made him a popular leader not only in India but globally. The summary says the Prime Minister is dynamic, dedicated, determined, hard-working, techno-savvy, courageous, compassionate and someone with conviction.

While, in general, people elaborate on their professional experience, Narendra Modi’s profile offers a perfect amalgamation of his governance and personal life experiences that makes him the leader he is today. “Under his leadership, Gujarat Government won 300 awards at the domestic and international level. Narendra Modi has achieved all this thanks to hard work and the values instilled in his childhood. Born on 17 September 1950 in a small town in Gujarat, he grew up in a loving but poor family ‘without a spare rupee’. The initial hardships of life not only taught the value of hard work but also revealed to him the avoidable sufferings of the common people,” Narendra Modi’s summary says.

Narendra Modi’s profile does not mention the name of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, but instead says that Narendra Modi, from a very young age, immersed himself in service to the nation, working with “patriotic organisations”.

As the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s LinkedIn summary says that his promise is to build a nation that is strong, prosperous and inclusive, where each and every Indian can realize their hopes and aspirations; his laser focus on development and proven ability to deliver results have made him one of India’s most popular leaders.

Narendra Modi’s LinkedIn profile also summarises over 300 national and international awards he has received as the chief minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister of India. However, he did not other populate other sections like work experience, interests or followings.

The Prime Minister’s profile is quite different from other profiles in general — whose aim is to reach prospective employer or employee — as it features under LinkedIn’s Influencers programme. The program is invite-only and features leaders from a range of industries including JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the most viewed CEOs in the world on LinkedIn and often shares his speeches, views and ideas — including demonetisation — on the platform.