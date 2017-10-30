Here to make Puducherry well administered, says Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi(PTI)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who has been at war of words with the Congress government on many issues, said that she was in the union territory to make it well administered and would be “happiest” if elected representatives worked hard for its betterment. She stated this while referring to reports in a section of media that Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, complaining of her ‘style of functioning.’

Bedi in her tweet said, “the more we all work for Puducherry, the better.” “Here to make Puducherry well administered with integrity and commitment. I shall be the happiest person if all the elected representatives led by you (chief minister) work the hardest. I shall thank you as would people of Puducherry, she tweeted. Narayanasamy and some of his Cabinet colleagues had taken exception on several occasions to Bedi’s style of functioning.

The Puducherry Lt Governor had stated some earlier that she was for the development of the union territory. Bedi, who has been making weekend visits to various pockets in rural, semi urban and urban pockets ever since she assumed office in May last year, despite protests by political parties, had been assessing amenities available to people and identifying ‘deficiencies’ in working of various departments. She had camped in Karaikal for five days from October 23 to 27, looking into the functioning of the government-run Agriculture Culture, predicament of fishermen, poor maintenance of the government general hospital and also lacunae in availability of health care in the region.