Here is why Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP really lost the Rajouri Garden bypoll

The AAP candidate even lost his deposit, while Bharatiya Janata party candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won by a huge margin.

After the poor show in Punjab and Goa in the recently held assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced another humiliation in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden by-election yesterday. The AAP candidate even lost his deposit, while Bharatiya Janata party candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won by a huge margin. According to an Indian Express report, sharp anger against the “abandonment” by former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was the key reason cited for the party’s rout by several residents of Rajouri Garden. Singh’s departure to Punjab to contest from Lambi constituency sealed the party’s fate in Rajouri Garden, they said.

Meanwhile, BJP-Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa trounced his nearest rival and Congress’ Meenakshi Chandela by over 14,500 votes. AAP’s Harjeet Singh came in a distant third. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “There was anger among people after Jarnail went to Punjab. We tried convincing them, but with the results, we are realizing that people were not convinced and remained upset. We will pull up our socks in the upcoming polls and also try to convince the people of Rajouri Garden. Whatever work was done by Jarnail we will carry it forward”.

When asked about the possible impact of the Rajouri Garden bypoll on the MCD election, Sisodia said the BJP too lost several bypolls after its resounding victory in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. “We will show it in the MCD poll. After winning 282 seats in Lok Sabha, the BJP lost many bypolls. We will win the MCD polls by telling people about the work done by us and we will win it handsomely,” he said.