Here is why Class 12 boy shot Haryana school principal dead with a revolver

In a shocking development, a boy studying in class 12th of Swami Vivekananda School at Yamunanagar in Haryana walked into the Principal Ritu Chhabra’s office on Saturday morning and allegedly shot her dead with his father’s licensed revolver. (Reuters)

In a shocking development, a boy studying in class 12th of Swami Vivekananda School at Yamunanagar in Haryana walked into the Principal Ritu Chhabra’s office on Saturday morning and allegedly shot her dead with his father’s licensed revolver. The 47-year-old principal succumbed to her wounds when taken to hospital later in the day. It is believed that the 18-year-old student was upset over Ritu Chhabra scolding him for picking up fights with schoolmates, teachers and for poor academic performance. The incident happened during an ongoing parent-teacher meeting and while the assailant tried to escape after committing the crime, he was immediately nabbed by parents and locals who were standing outside the campus and handed over to the police. According to police sources, the commerce student shot principal between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm even as a PTM was going on. The 18-year-old fired four shots in the stomach, chest and shoulder area critically injuring the Principal.

Police booked the boy for murder and also arrested his father, a prominent moneylender in Yamunanagar, who had the .32 Webley Scott revolver in his possession that was used to kill Ritu Chhabra. Police said that the boy left home telling that he was going to his coaching class and went to school, after stealing the revolver from his father iron almirah. He then entered Ritu Chhabra’s cabin, drew his revolver and fired four shots. Two hit her in chest and stomach, one in shoulder and the fourth one brushed past her head. Reports suggest that the boy shot her from 10 feet away. Ritu Chhabra used to teach Economics in the commerce stream and had pulled up him for scoring poorly in pre-board exams. The student had not submitted his practical files on time and had to go to her to take permission for allowing late submission, but she refused to take the files.

In another tragic incident in September, a seven-year-old boy Pradyuman at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon in the school’s washroom in which a 16-year-old student was charged with committing the crime. Another incident that happened in January this year, was when a Class VII girl in Lucknow allegedly stabbed a Class I boy in the stomach and the chest in the school’s toilet, however, the boy survived.