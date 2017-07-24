Here is what China wants India to do in Doklam standoff to solve crisis

The Chinese Defence Ministry’s spokesperson went on to say that the peace of the entire region depends on peace of the border region. (PTI)

China, on Monday, spelt out how it wants the two rising Asian powers to de-escalate the standoff over Chinese road construction in Doklam. Wu Qian, the spokesperson for the Chinese Defence Ministry has said that in order to resolve the issue peacefully China would want India to immediately withdraw frontier defence personnel from across the border. Wu Qian, according to newswire service ANI, added that he said this is our pre-condition and this will be the basis for the successful resolution of the issue. The Chinese Defence Ministry’s spokesperson went on to say that the peace of the entire region depends on peace of the border region, as per the report.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration has said both Indian and Chinese governments must seek a peaceful resolution to the border tension through dialogue, sources told The Sunday Express. According to the newspaper, the US Embassy in China’s capital Beijing asked for a meeting with the Chinese government shortly after the Indian government announced the standoff in the remote region on June 30.

Diplomats of the United States met Chinese officials on July 6, when PM Modi was in Israel and Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Germany for the G20 summit. The Indian Express has learnt from its sources that the PLA told the American diplomats that their troops are patiently waiting at the Doklam plateau, but the troops won’t wait indefinitely. Both PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met briefly in the backdrop of the summit and as per the MEA discussed a range of issues, according to the report.