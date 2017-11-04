Here is how you can buy iPhone X at just Rs 26,700

People who have known about the Reliance Jio’s 70 per cent buyback offer on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus have probably grabbed it by now. But, for those who were unaware of such an offer or who were brave enough to wait, the major good news is in the pipeline. (Photo: Reuters)

To avail the offer you have to recharge your Jio number with Rupees 799 for consecutive 12 months. You can also get a one-time recharge yearly worth Rupees 9,999 done at the time of enrolment. Prepaid users will be able to make unlimited local and STD roaming calls to any Indian network apart from getting 3GB 4G data per day, unlimited SMS as well as a subscription to Jio apps worth Rupees 1,250.

How to pre-book Apple iPhone X online:

Visit Jio.com website.

Select the iPhone X variant of your choice.

Enter pin code and select quantity.

Type in your personal details – Name, Phone number and email id.

Select the payment option of your choice.

Pay the pre-booking amount of Rupees 1,999.

You can get Apple iPhone X at just Rupees 26,700. Here’s how:

The original price for the premium iPhone X in India is pegged at Rupees 89,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. If you avail the Reliance Jio 70 per cent cashback offer, then you will get the phone at just Rupees 26,700 provided you return the phone to the company after a year from the purchase date.

Remember that you will be required to pay the entire amount of Rupees 89,000 for the 64GB model when you purchase the product and will receive Rupees 62,300 only after you return back the phone to Reliance Jio and that too in mint condition. The same procedure is available for the 256GB variant, where the phone will cost you just Rupees 30,600 if you return the phone after one year.