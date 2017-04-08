Here are the five top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech

While speaking at a meeting of the two leaders, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that he admires Sheikh Hasina’s firm resolve in dealing with terrorism. (ANI)

India and Bangladesh have signed 22 agreements on different aspects during the visit of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a four-day visit. Sheikh Hasina is holding bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during which the two countries are discussing ways and means to deepen ties.While speaking at a meeting of the two leaders, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that he admires Sheikh Hasina’s firm resolve in dealing with terrorism.

He also praised the Banga Bandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. Earlier she was accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan in the morning. She visited Rajghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, to lay the wreath.

1. India has always stood for the prosperity of Bangladesh, we are a long standing and trusted development partner of Bangladesh.

2. Energy security is an important dimension of our development partnership. It continues to grow.

3. We are happy to announce $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh

4. Bangladesh’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism is an inspiration.

5. Peace, security, development central to engagement