Helicopter crash in Ladakh; Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crashlands; all aboard reported safe

Now, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the Advanced Light Helicopter crash incident in Eastern Ladakh.

An Army helicopter on Tuesday crashed near in Eastern Ladakh, ANI reported. The report says that Advanced Light Helicopter crashlanded around 1:30 PM today. The agency also reported that the senior commanders were onboard and all crew members were safe after the accident. Now, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the Advanced Light Helicopter crash incident in Eastern Ladakh. The Dhruv helicopter carrying 14 Corps and three Division commanders crashed at Tsogstalu helipad.

The two pilots and the two commanders, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 14 Corps Lt. Gen S K Upadhyay and the GOC 3 Division Maj Gen Savneet Singh, who were onboard the chopper, were safe, the official was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India. As per report, local police officials said that the chopper crashed while making an emergency landing. The report added that helicopter had taken off from Leh and experienced some technical proble, they said. The commanders were on a tour of Tangtse area, the officials said.

In May this year, a chopper carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had crash landed in Nilanga village of Latur, Maharashtra. The chopper had developed a technical snag during take-off, which led to its crash. The chief minister and the team escaped unhurt. “Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry, Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted.