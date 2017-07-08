Heavy rains block link roads in Uttarakhand

While the Regional Met Office has predicted slightly to moderate rainfalls in some areas, state government officials said it would take considerable time to repair and clear the blocked roads.(Reuters)

Over 100 link roads in Uttarakhand remained blocked on Saturday due to heavy rains that lashed the state.While the Regional Met Office has predicted slightly to moderate rainfalls in some areas, state government officials said it would take considerable time to repair and clear the blocked roads.Of the total blocked roads, 82 are in the Kumayun region.

Heavy rains continued throughout this week and the levels of Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers in Garhwal region; and the Kali, Gori, Saryu and Sharad in Kumayun has increased.The Chaar Dhaam Yatra of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath were not affected.Many roads leading to tourist hotspot Nainital, Pithoragarh, Ranikhet and Champawat were badly damaged.”We are working on clearing the roads but the weather is hampering the process,” an official said.