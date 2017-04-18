Heavy rain follows BJP’s national executive meet in Bhubaneswar, party leaders see it as positive sign

Arun Jaitley, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and LK Advani at BJP’s national executive meeting. (Source: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar was followed by heavy rainfall and thunder. The rain began only an hour after the meeting got over and according to The Indian Express, was seen as a sign of divine blessing for expanding its roots in the coastal areas by the party leaders. Some leaders explained that shower after a yajna is considered auspicious. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the topic of triple talaq. “Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can’t simply move forward at a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed,” he said.

Yesterday, Congress lashed out at BJP and BJP saying that both these parties were equally responsible for poverty, backwardness and misrule in the state. “While BJD is to be blamed for Odisha’s poverty, backwardness and misrule, BJP is also equally responsible for this,” Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan said. Launching a scathing attack on both the parties, a day after BJP’s national executive meeting, Harichandan said, “If BJD is ‘Duryodhan’ (mythological character) for Odisha, BJP can be described as ‘Dusashan’.”

However, the state saw a very different temperature in other parts. Scorching heat persisted in many parts of Odisha, mainly in its western region, while the mercury dropped marginally in the coastal belt following rains and prediction of more showers under the impact of Cyclone Maarutha. The mercury breached the 40-degree mark in at least 10 places in the state and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district became the hottest place in the state at 43.5 degree celsius, the Met office here said.

