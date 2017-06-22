Heavy pre-monsoon showers lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, mercury falls

The monsoon, which further advanced into Bihar, is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh in the last week of June and pre-monsoon rains are likely for the next six days, the local MeT office said. (PTI)

Heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing a significant drop in mercury. The minimum temperatures plummeted across the state by four to eight degrees. The monsoon, which further advanced into Bihar, is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh in the last week of June and pre-monsoon rains are likely for the next six days, the local MeT office said. Dharamsala was the wettest in the region with 105 mm rains while Solan, Kangra and Kangra received 60 mm and 58 mm rains, followed by Salooni and Dalhousie 26 mm.

The maximum temperature dropped to 31.4 degrees Celsius at Una, 24.8 degrees at Dharamsala and Sundernagar, 24.8 degrees at Nahan, followed by Bhuntar 21 degrees, Shimla 20.2 degrees, Kalpa 16 degrees and Manali 14 degrees. The minimum temperature also dropped marginally. Kalpa and Keylong were cool with a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius and 10.1 degrees, while Manali and Shimla recorded a low of 11 degrees and 15.2 degrees respectively. The local MeT office has predicted rains and thundershowers at many places in mid and lower hills and rains or snow at many places in higher hills for next six days.