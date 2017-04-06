Heavy overnight rain creates flood-like situation in Srinagar; disrupts normal life

Heavy rains have pounded the city of Srinagar creating a flood-like situation and causing panic in the public as water level kept rising and in some places even reached ankle-height (Image: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy rains have pounded the city of Srinagar creating a flood-like situation and causing panic in the public as water level kept rising and in some places even reached ankle-height. According to news reports, normal life has was totally affected and heavy damage has been caused to some residential houses, schools, and mosques. Because of heavy water flow over the roads, traffic has also been halted by the concerned authorities.

Earlier in the week, The Meteorological Department had issued an advisory warning of heavy rainfall and landslides between April 4 to April 6, as reported by The Indian Express. Three people including a two-month-old girl were buried by the incessant rain that caused a landslide at Kulighad near Drabshalla. The landslide had hit them while they were walking through the stretch of Batote-Kishtwar road.

Last year also, the MET department had issued an avalanche advisory for people living in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the most disastrous flood that hit Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, and horrifically flooded Srinagar too, had devastated the lives of thousands of people – as many as 277 people had lost their lives.