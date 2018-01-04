Heated argument between BJP MP Smriti Irani and TMC MP Derek O’Brien in Rajya Sabha over Triple Talaq Bill – All details here

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow after continued uproar over Triple Talaq Bill. (ANI photo)

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow after continued uproar over Triple Talaq Bill. A heated debate over Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha was witnessed on Thursday. A war of words erupted between BJP MP Smriti Irani and TMC MP Derek O Brien. The TMC MP said, “It’s clear that this side (opposition) wants to empower women, and you (government) stands exposed.” To which Smriti Irani replied,”Absolutely not, if you seriously want to empower women then have a discussion now.”

“Today BJP has been exposed, they don’t have the guts to empower women,” TMC MP Derek O Brien on the debate over Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.

“Opposition stands exposed in RS, for past 2 days repeatedly it has been said that if there are any issues need to be spoken on Triple Talaq Bill, those issues need to be put out on the floor of the House. Why is Congress-led opposition running away from the discussion,” asked Smriti Irani. “Double standards of Congress-led Opposition is exposed today and I think it is a shame on them that they are trying to obstruct this path of justice for Indian Muslim women,” Smriti Irani added.

Earlier in the day, in the backdrop of disruptions in Rajya Sabha on various issues, its Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged members to act responsibly to ensure smooth proceedings and assured them that whatever decision he takes would be to enhance the image of the House. During a meeting with members of various parties on the functioning of the House, the Triple Talaq Bill was also discussed and the chairman asked both the opposition and the treasury benches to sort out the issue between them.