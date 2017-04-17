Heat wave sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul sizzles at 45 deg Celsius

Ambala and Karnal recorded similar above normal maximum temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius and 39.3 degrees Celsius respectively. (Express photo)

Blistering heat wave swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab today, with Narnaul sizzling at 45 degrees Celsius. Narnaul in Haryana was hotter by seven notches above the normal, a MeT Department official said here. Hisar recorded 44 degrees Celsius, six degrees more than the normal.

Chandigarh braved a hot day at 39 degrees Celsius, four degrees more than the normal limits. Intense heat prevailed in Amritsar, where the mercury touched 42.7 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the normal.

Ludhiana also had a hot day at 40.9 degrees Celsius, up five notches while Patiala’s maximum temperature settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, also five degrees more than normal limits, the official said.

The MeT official said heat wave conditions were expected to abate for a few days from April 21 as a Western Disturbance was approaching the northern region. “We expect light showers with dust storm on April 21,” he said.