Heartless engineering student throws month-old puppy from terrace; watch video

In a horrific incident, a one-month-old puppy was killed by an engineering student in Vellore. The accused, who has been identified as Vishesh Iyengar, has accepted his crime of killing the animal. The accused belongs to a reputed college and was reportedly angry with the puppy because it urinated on his cloths. The incident came to light after it was reported by some students who were taking care of the puppy to Shravan Krishnan, who is a welfare worker. Soon after, Krishnan filed an FIR against the accused student and shared a Facebook post about the whole ordeal – the video was released by India Today. Iyengar did not just kill the puppy, but he boasted about the same to his friends on Whatsapp. Shravan Krishnan on his Facebook post shared a picture of the puppy, the accused student and a video of the body of the puppy being buried by the students with a huge caption.

“Another case of cruelty committed by a young student from a reputed college in Vellore. We received a message from a few students that one of their college mates had thrown 2 puppies from his terrace and kill them. Dinesh Baba, Nishanth Nichu and I immediately rushed to to Katpadi K1 station, Vellore. An FIR has been lodged. The body of the dead pup will be exhumed and sent for PM.

“For as long as men massacre animals, they will kill each other. Indeed he who sows the seeds of murder and pain cannot reap the joy of love.”

We took in a 1-month-old puppy who was attacked by other big street dogs, badly bruised. We got him vaccinated, fed him daily and were so thankful for his presence in our lives. He was a small bundle of love and in no time everyone in the house got attached to him.

Sadly, one unfortunate day he wandered out of the house and reached the house of Vishesh Iyengar. This person, Vishesh, already had a history of torturing the street puppies by placing them at high heights and waiting for them to fall down. This animal, Vishesh, took the puppy to the terrace and threw him off and the puppy died on the spot. Upon investigation from his neighbours, we got to know that our puppy wasn’t the only one he had killed and just a day ago he had thrown another black puppy off the terrace. Also, after killing the first puppy he posted on a WhatsApp group ‘1 down, 1 more to go, doggy tales’ and upon questioning by the group members he openly admitted that he had killed a puppy. With his message it is clearly evident that he already had plans of getting his hands on the other puppy (our pet).

The excuse he gave for killing the 2 puppies :

‘It peed on my clothes dude’

Though his Whatsapp messages clearly indicate that he did not need any excuse to do what he had planned and did it just to get himself off

What is even more devastating is that this person has no remorse, no guilt and no shame and to make it more worse he says “ it’s just a dog, I didn’t kill a human. “”