‘Heartless, baseless speech’: Here’s how Mamata Banerjee & other opposition leaders reacted to PM Narendra Modi’s New Year eve 2017 address

In his first nationwide address after the demonetisation move, PM Narendra Modi in his New Year eve speech announced schemes for farmers, traders, pregnant women and senior citizens.

By: | Published: December 31, 2016 9:49 PM
Modi speech opposition, mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee modi, narendra modi mamata banerjee, modi speech opposition, Modi speech, modi speech twitter, modi speech twitter reactions, modi twitter, Narendra Modi Speech, Modi speech takeaways, modi speech points, Narendra Modi live, Narendra modi live speech, Narendra modi speech live, narendra modi speech points, narendra modi speech announcements, modi speech announcements, modi speech news Meanwhile, the opposition leaders did not hold back in their reactions against the PM Modi speech, where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called it ‘heartless and baseless’. (IE photo)

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders did not hold back in their reactions against the speech, where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called it 'heartless and baseless'. She wrote on Twitter, "Heartless, Mamamtabaseless speech.Forgot to even pay respects to 112+ citizens who died in Qs.Saying Nation Address & doing political vendetta." She added, "In the name of addressing the nation, Modi Babu is serving his selfish personal agenda." The opposition also called the address being the Budget adMamataBannerjee also said, "Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problems." Saying that Modi failed to deliver his promises, she added, "Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man's financial rights."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Manish Tiwari said that PM Modi is disconnected with reality. He too said that this speech felt like a budget speech delivered outside parliament. The Prime Minister had also set the ball rolling on political funding, which has called for intense debate and action. Additionally, multiple sops announced for SMEs and MSMEs. Apart from that, the speech was a big cheer for the common man, as new housing schemes with interest sops announced. Modi in his speech asked, “Till when will we turn our back to reality?” He added that the government is always a friend of the honest and will punish the corrupt. Modi said India has seen shuddhi yagna since Diwali. He said that after Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits. Meanwhile, here is how the opposition leaders reacted:

Mamata Banerjee, TMC

Manish Tiwary, Congress:

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on New Year’s eve at the dawn of 2017. The Prime Minister’s address on December 31 came a day after India marked 50 days of demonetisation where Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were scrapped.

