‘Heartless, baseless speech’: Here’s how Mamata Banerjee & other opposition leaders reacted to PM Narendra Modi’s New Year eve 2017 address

In his first nationwide address after the demonetisation move, PM Narendra Modi in his New Year eve speech announced schemes for farmers, traders, pregnant women and senior citizens. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders did not hold back in their reactions against the speech, where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called it 'heartless and baseless'.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Manish Tiwari said that PM Modi is disconnected with reality. He too said that this speech felt like a budget speech delivered outside parliament. The Prime Minister had also set the ball rolling on political funding, which has called for intense debate and action. Additionally, multiple sops announced for SMEs and MSMEs. Apart from that, the speech was a big cheer for the common man, as new housing schemes with interest sops announced. Modi in his speech asked, "Till when will we turn our back to reality?" He added that the government is always a friend of the honest and will punish the corrupt. Modi said India has seen shuddhi yagna since Diwali. He said that after Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits. Meanwhile, here is how the opposition leaders reacted:

Mamata Banerjee, TMC

End of Demonetization & Start of DeModitization. The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditization 1/5 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country 2/5 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

Where are the figures of #DeMonetisation? How much of black money recovered? What did the nation gain after 50days of excruciating pain? 3/5 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #DeMonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech 4/5 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise 5/5 … — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

Modi Babu wanted 50 days to deliver promises. He badly failed. PM who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan 1/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man’s financial rights 2/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problems 3/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

The Nation Address became the Budget Address #DeModitisation 4/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

In the name of addressing the nation,

Modi Babu is serving his selfish personal agenda 5/6 #DeModitisation — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

Heartless,baseless speech.Forgot to even pay respects to 112+ citizens who died in Qs.Saying Nation Address & doing political vendetta 6/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 31, 2016

Manish Tiwary, Congress:

????PM disconnected with REALITY.SEEMS to have unfortunately lost it.His Tughlaki diatribe competes with flights of fancyof Mohd Shah Rangila???????? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016

This is perhaps the first time a budget speech is being delivered outside Parliament? This is a total bypass of THE SUPREME LEGISLATURE BODY — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016

2/2 what [email protected] going to do on 1stFebruary orwhenever he presents the budget.It is already done.Is this not contempt of Parliament?? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016

3/3when Model Code of Conduct does not apply to Union Budget why is PM hellbent on undermining FM?Is there a larger msg-Parliament be damned — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016

4/4Is there a precedent that A budget speech has been made by PM outside Parliament one month before Union Budgetpresented?Reichstag gutted — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on New Year’s eve at the dawn of 2017. The Prime Minister’s address on December 31 came a day after India marked 50 days of demonetisation where Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were scrapped.