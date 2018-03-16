Heart-wrenching! Nashik man travels 200 km with iron rod still inside body, beats death; here’s his story

Sheikh, a labourer from Nashik in Maharashtra, has gone through a horrific time that many of us could just think of and yet come out victorious.

Thirty-three-year-old Saleem Sheikh’s life is nothing short of a brave story now. Sheikh, a labourer from Nashik in Maharashtra, has gone through a horrific time that many of us could just think of and yet come out victorious. It was that fateful Thursday of March 8 when Sheikh met a deadly accident while he was at work. While working at the construction site in Lasalgaon, Sheikh slipped and fell from a height of 7 feet on a 4-feet long iron rod that pierced his torso.

The iron rod was jutting out of the concrete pillars at the construction pillars. It was a horrendous moment for Sheikh who juggled with pain as the rod entered his body through the groin. And what’s even more astonishing that doctors at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital performed a complex five-hour-long surgery to save his life. On that day, the metal rod perforated his intestines, liver, abdomen and chest before coming out of the back. Sheikh’s co-workers had to cut the iron rod to detach him from the concrete pillar. With the residual rod still inside his body, Sheikh’s co-workers rushed him to the nearby primary health centre in Niphad in a van. The primary health centre gave him the initial basic treatment and referred him to the Nashik Civil Hospital. At the hospital, doctors had put him on IV and referred him to Mumbai for further treatment.

But, this was just the beginning of a painful journey for Sheikh. After the initial treatment, Sheikh had to travel 200 kilometres to Mumbai for further treatment. His family hired a private ambulance after paying Rs 5500 to get him to Mumbai. Sheikh’s family could not use the state’s decorated free ambulance scheme as they were not informed about it. Sheikh’s mother Naseem said that they raised money with great difficulty from his friends and coworkers and all daily wage labourers.

Naseem recollected the painful experience with which Sheikh travelled 200 kilometres in over six hours in that ambulance. She was quoted as saying that Sheikh wasn’t even able to lie evenly inside the ambulance as the rod that was protruding at the back of his collarbone didn’t allow him to do so. Although a pillow was placed between his head and the rod, he used to scream in pain, whenever they would hit a pothole or a speed breaker. Sheikh was in and out of consciousness and pleading his family to save him, said his mother. After reaching Mumbai, doctors at Byculla’s JJ Hospital took out the rod after a surgery of five hours.