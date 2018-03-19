Heart-wrenching! How birthday celebration turned tragic for AIIMS doctors on Yamuna Expressway

Yesterday, three AIIMS doctors, one of them a woman, died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway after their car rammed into a truck carrying metal pipes. (IE image)

It is a state of despair for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital after the tragic death of three of its resident doctors. Yesterday, three AIIMS doctors, one of them a woman, died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway after their car rammed into a truck carrying metal pipes. What was even more heart-wrenching was that one of them, Harshad Wankhede, was travelling to Agra with the rest to celebrate his birthday. Wankhede was a senior resident doctor among the lot while the rest were junior resident doctors. He hailed from Akola district in Maharashtra, After the untimely incident, the premier medical institution’s director Randeep Guleria has expressed condolences on the “untimely and unfortunate” demise of the young resident doctors, according to a statement from the AIIMS. The director has also constituted a team to provide care to the injured and assistance to the families of the deceased, the statement added.

While Wankhede and the other two doctors- 25-year-old Dr Yashpreet Kathpal from Fazilka in Punjab and 25-year-old Dr Himbala , a resident of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, died on the spot; the others were injured in the accident. Dr Abhinava Singh (Bihar), Dr Cathreen Halam (Tripura), Dr Mahesh Kumar (Bihar) and Dr. Jitendra Maurya (Madhya Pradesh) were first taken to a nearby private hospital for first aid and were later rushed to the AIIMS. According to doctors in the AIIMS, all the four injured are stable. One of the women has suffered a facial bone fracture and hips dislocation and was operated upon, while another doctor suffered a wrist fracture. The rest of the two resident doctors suffered minor injuries including fractures in the spine, ribs and hips.

The tragic accident happened around 2:30 AM in the wee hours of Sunday morning when the doctors’ SUV rammed into a Canter truck. The speeding SUV rammed the truck and got mangled. According to Mathura SP (RA) Aditya Kumar Shukla, Dr.Himbala was sitting in the middle of the backseat and was thrown forward when the car hit the truck. The pipes went through the skulls of two people and the liver and spleen of the third person, he added. Shukla said it is possible that Dr. Wankhede who was driving the car had fallen asleep and the car may have been moving at a high speed before it rammed the truck. An FIR under IPC sections 304A and rash driving has been registered.