Heart touching story! How PM Narendra Modi’s two gifts changed the life of this poor and old woman

She is an old woman. She is poor too. She used to cook food using ‘mitti ka choolha’ (earthen stove). Now, two gifts from PM Narendra Modi’s has changed her life. The two gifts to her from PM Modi’s side are – 1st is the cooking gas cylinder that she got under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and 2nd is the letter to her, which is written by none other than PM Narendra Modi. Her son Mangesh Raimal is very happy because earlier his mother used to compromise her health in smoke as she was deprived of LPG and had to rely on firewood for cooking food. She developed coughing problems but LPG will now save her life. The family hails from Pipalgaon, about 20 kms from Deoli Tehsil. Son Mangesh has done engineering from Nagpur. According to son Mangesh, he had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi but was surprised when he received a reply from the PM. Mangesh is quite active on social media.

Mangesh says,”This Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a big relief to the mothers of this country.” “I still remember how my mother used to cook food in smoky environment and was compromising her health,” says Mangesh.

Mangesh is very thankful to PM Narendra Modi for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

According to official data, India is home to more than 24 crore households out of which about 10 crore households are still deprived of LPG. As per a WHO report, smoke inhaled by women is equivalent to burning 400 cigarettes in an hour.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st May 2016 Ballia of Uttar Pradesh.

Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana , 5 crore LPG connections will be provided to BPL families with a support of Rs.1600 per connection in the next 3 years.