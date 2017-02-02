Punjab Elections: Rahul Gandhi says ‘powers that broke Punjab are rising again’

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Lambi, Punjab (ANI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in a rally in Lambi bashed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders for harming the state. “Congress hi sabko ek saath le kar chal sakti hai.Wo shaktiyan jisne Punjab ko toda tha, phir se khade hone ki koshish kar rahi hai,” said Gandhi. “Amarinder Singh will become Punjab’s Chief Minister, he will work for you here and I will do the same in Lok Sabha in Delhi,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi will be attending a rally in Kotakpura next. In Sangrur today the Congress leader said, Where Guru Nanak used to preach “yours” philosophy, in the same place your government practices “mine” philosophy. “Jahan Guru Nanak ji ne ‘tera tera’ ki baat ki, wahin aapki sarkaar ‘mera mera’ ki baat karti hai,” he said.

Lambi is the biggest battleground in Punjab elections as the seat is the stronghold of 5-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and on its part Congress has fielded its CM candidate Amarinder Singh from this constituency. Polls are scheduled for February 4. On its part, the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Jarnail Singh, a journalist who threw a shoe at then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram for not giving speedy justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots affected people. Speaking to IANS, Jarnail said, “I am getting a very good response from the people. They are fed up with the Akali Dal leadership because of their excesses, and the Congress. Our victory is definite,”

Earlier today Singh said, “I will thrash him (Parkash Badal) here. I have come here (to contest) as I want to teach him a lesson for ruining Punjab.” In 2012 Assembly polls Badal led by a small margin of 24,739 votes against his Congress opponent, taking into consideration his incumbent Chief Minstership.

“All eyes are on what happens in Lambi. It is the most interesting contest ever for this seat and even in Punjab. No two bigger leaders have come face-to-face like this before. It is the mother of all battles,” Sarabjit Singh, a farmer from the constituency said.Amarinder Singh will become Punjab’s Chief Minister, he will work for you here and I will do the same in Lok Sabha in Delhi