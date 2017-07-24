HDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 3,893 crores

Total income rose to Rs 22,185.38 crore during the quarter under review, up 14.81 per cent against Rs 19,322.63 crore in the same period last year, HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing. (Image Source: PTI)

Private sector lender HDFC Bank today reported 20.22 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 3,893.84 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, compared to the same period last year. The bank had earned a profit of Rs 3,238.91 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.Total income rose to Rs 22,185.38 crore during the quarter under review, up 14.81 per cent against Rs 19,322.63 crore in the same period last year, HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing.As of June 30, HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased marginally to 1.24 per cent of gross advances as against 1.04 per cent at the end of first quarter of the last fiscal.

Net non-performing assets stood at 0.44 per cent of net advances as on June 30 as against 0.32 per cent reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. Shares of HDFC Bank were trading 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 1,717 in afternoon trade on BSE.