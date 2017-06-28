HC tells PWD you are being cruel to citizens; orders Delhi government to take steps to make city garbage free

Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that measures needed to be taken to make the national capital garbage free. (PTI)

Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that measures needed to be taken to make the national capital garbage free. HC said that short-term measures need to be monitored, whereas action plan for 50 years along with legislative changes for stricter laws must be made. HC heard several petitions seeking action by Delhi government and civic authorities today to stop the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya in the city. Delhi HC said that the law has given to the municipal corporations immense power and that they must use it. The court also said that the culture of sanitation workers not discharging duty must end.

Meanwhile, the court also held the Delhi government responsible for being cruel to the citizens due to its sheer inefficiency and negligence as garbage was not being cleared from a South Delhi drain, as reported by PTI. The court said the accumulated garbage in the drain was “an epidemic waiting to happen” and “you are being cruel to the citizens” to the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Delhi HC also pulled up South Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Jal Board while hearing the plea seeking cleaning of the Kushal Nallah in the national capital. As per the reports by ANI, the court said,“You are putting garbage in the Nallah all around the year and cleaning it only five days. Ground reality is very much different from your documents. We are living in the 21st century, but you are working like the one in 17th century.” The court also directed PWD secretary, Delhi Jal board CEO and commissioner of south MCD to visit the sites personally and file a status report along with the master plan within a week. The court asked the officials to ensure cleaning of drains from the INA to the Yamuna River.