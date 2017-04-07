HC refuses to defer AIADMK’s TTV Dinakaran’s trial in FERA case

The Madras High Court today junked AIADMK deputy chief TTV Dinakaran’s plea to defer his trial in a money laundering-cum-foreign exchange violation case till the April 12 RK Nagar assembly bypoll being contested by him. (PTI)

The Madras High Court today junked AIADMK deputy chief TTV Dinakaran’s plea to defer his trial in a money laundering-cum-foreign exchange violation case till the April 12 RK Nagar assembly bypoll being contested by him. Justice R Mahadevan refused to give relief to the AIADMK deputy general secretary observing that the court was neither staying nor deferring the trial against Dinakaran in the Economic Offences Court-II here. Justice Mahadevan agreed with the Enforcement Directorate counsel’s submission that in the absence of an interim stay, the lower court was free to go ahead with Dinakaran’s trial on April 10, fixed as the next date for it. The judge denied reprieve to Dinakaran while hearing his petition against the EO Court’s order which had refused to defer his trial by six weeks.

Dinakaran had asked the court to defer his trial saying that he was a candidate in the April 12 RK Nagar by election and had to undertake campaign for it. Questioned by the judge on the ED’s stand on Dinakaran’s personal appearance, ED counsel said the agency is not keen to press for it. The counsel, who had on previous date termed Dinakaran’s plea as an attempt to drag the case, said the ED wanted expeditious trial in the two decade-long case. The judge posted the matter for further hearing to April 13.