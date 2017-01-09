HC Judge to appear in SC to challenge the collegium’s transfer order

He is supposed to appear on 13 February before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy.(Reuters)

Sitting judge of Calcutta High court, Justice CS Karnan has decided to appear in person and challenge the collegium’s proposal to transfer him.

In the mean time the High Court has ordered him to vacate his official bungalow in Chennai to accommodate the newly appointed judge. Along with his residence, the High Court has also ordered him to give back 12 files in his possession.

The retaliation comes after the transfer recommendation made last February. CS Karnan had joined the Calcutta High Court in March 2016 after the President had signed his warrant of transfer and set a deadline.

He has also sought a response and questioned the authority of Chief Justice to issue transfer order for “better administration”.Withdrawing all judicial and administrative powers the apex court has given him the liberty to contest the petion by High Court.

Justice Karnan has blamed the action of CJI as a result of caste bias in the High Court. He is supposed to appear on 13 February before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy. His request to defend his own case has been accepted.

Senior lawyer KK Venugopal has informed the bench that the official residence required to accommodate the newly appointed judges has not been vacated by CS Karnan. Besides, a judge of Tamil Nadu High Court cannot hold his residence for more than a month after he ceases to be one.

Justice CS Karnan has had a brush with controversies in the past. In June 2013 he had ruled that a couple indulging in sexual gratification will be termed as legal marriage provided they are of the legal age. This had brought in a lot of public criticism until he issued a gag order to restrain others from making adverse comments.

On other occasions, he has blamed his fellow judges of caste bias leading to abusing and ’embarrassing ‘ him. He lodged a complaint with the National Commission of SC’s and ST’s as a result.