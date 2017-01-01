Samajwadi Party feud: Have to make tough decisions sometimes, says Akhilesh Yadav

“Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take,” Akhilesh said.(PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he has to take a tough decision to protect the “loved ones”. “Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take,” Akhilesh said.

Earlier in the day, party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav declared that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Samjawadi Party’s national president, a post held by Mulayam Singh Yadav since the inception of party.

Ramgopal claimed that Akhilesh has been elected national president with due process and that his election his completely legal. Following the move, Mulayam Singh called meet unconstitutional, and decisions taken in it as illegal.

Mulayam called for an emergency meet on January 5 in Lucknow. He also sacked Ram Gopal for six years. He also expelled Naresh Agarwal and Kiranmoy Nanda from the party.