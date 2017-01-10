Have taken steps to weed out black money from politics: Amit Shah

Modi has already started campaign to weed out black money from politics and bring major electoral reforms, party chief Amit Shah said today. (ANI)

After a successful strike on black money through demonetisation, BJP, under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already started campaign to weed out black money from politics and bring major electoral reforms, party chief said today.

“After attack on black money through demonetisation, some thinkers and experts asked Modiji what about bringing an electoral reform, set high standard of probity in political life and weeding out black money from politics,” he said.

“I wish to inform you that BJP under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started steps for all the three,” he added.

Shah was addressing a function after the release of a book on Deen Dayal Upadhyay, founder of Jan Sangh, the ideological forerunner of the BJP.

Praising the decision to ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as fight against black money, the BJP president said that the 50-day exercise would pave way for genuine welfare of 80 crore poor of the country.

“By stopping theft of cash, volume of budgetary provision for welfare of poor would be enhanced,” he said, adding the beneficiary programmes after demonetisation would provide a platform to empower the poor.

Shah said the BJP has already set up a team to suggest widespread electoral reforms as how to achieve less expensive elections and make political donation transparent.

You may also like to watch:

For setting up high standard of “suchita” (probity) in politics, he said though its there in the party, still the party is formulating programmes which would pitchfork it miles ahead of others.

Shah was on a day-long visit of Bihar today. He went to Takht Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance in view of the 350 Prakash Parva of 10th Guru Gobind Singh.

Praising Jan Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Shah said it’s due to this that “Jan Sangh which was started by 10 persons has today transformed into a party (BJP) with 11 crore members, the largest in the world”.

He said the fundamental difference between the views of Congress and his party was that while the former from the beginning after Independence has been working for “nav nirman” (new foundation) of the country on the basis of ideas influenced by West, the latter always stressed on “punah nirman” (re-foundation) on the basis of the high ideals already existing.