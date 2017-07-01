Have not violated any law or insulted any army: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Reuters)

After a total of three complaints were filed on Saturday against Azam Khan over his controversial remark on the Indian Army, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader asserted that he has not violated any law or not insulted any army. “Whatever I said were not my words. I have not violated any law or insulted any army. We should be shameful for that day when on one side Pakistan was beheading our soldiers and on another side Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan,” Khan said. Meanwhile, the Police told ANI, “The complaint has been filed by Akash Saxena under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. We are looking into the matter and action will be taken”. Saxena further said, “I have registered a complaint against Azam Khan over his controversial remark against the Indian Army. It is shameful of him to comment so low and he should apologise to the Indian Army. A compliant has been filed under Section 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Earlier in the day, three complaints were registered against Khan over his controversial remark against the Indian Army. One complaint was registered in Hazratganj second in Rampur’s Civil Lines Police Station and third in Bijnor. Khan waded into another controversy with his statement that appeared to suggest that Indian soldiers have been indulging in rape. The comments triggered an angry reaction from the entire political fraternity. Khan had said, “Armed women attacked soldiers and cut off their private parts. They cut the part they had problems with. India should be ashamed. How will the country face the world now?”

However, Khan downplayed his comments and said, “My statement was misconstrued by media. How can army’s morale fall because of me? I am nobody. Army’s morale fell when Prime Minister Modi went to Pakistan.”