Have come to Bengaluru for seva, says Yogi Adityanath, threatens to expose those dividing society

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Bengaluru today. He is expected to address a BJP rally in view of the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka. While talking to the media in Bengaluru, Yogi said that he will attend the ‘parivartan yatra’ in the city. He also emphasised that he has visited the city with a purpose of ‘seva’. “Whenever I come to Karnataka, I make sure I visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt. I will later take part in ‘parivartan yatra’ of Bharatiya Janata Party & talk about political issues from that platform. Here, we have come with a purpose of ‘seva’,” said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Bengaluru. The assembly elections in the state of Karnataka is expected to take place in the month of May this year.

Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath visited the Adichunchanagiri Math and presented Kumbh logo to Nirmalanandnath Swamiji of Nath Sampradaya. Yogi took to Twitter and praised the mutt’s work in varied fields such as education, medical and social upliftment of poor and downtrodden people. He also said that the mutt works throughout the country and not just in Karnataka.

Public address, Nav Karnataka Parivartan Rally in Bangaluru pic.twitter.com/Pw9StD3Kg3 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

Presenting Kumbh logo to Nirmalanandnath Swamiji of Nath Sampraday in Bangalore. Swamiji and his mutt is into the field of education, medical and social upliftment of poor and downtrodden people not only in Karnataka but throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/czFNJChE5n — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh government has doubled the compensation given to the kin of martyred soldiers. The UP CM said that the decision was taken as these jawans lose their lives to ensure the security of the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. “To ensure the security of the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, we have doubled the compensation given to the kin of jawans who lose their lives on duty,” UP CM said today while addressing a gathering in Meerut.

However, accusing the opposing party of wrongdoing, taking a strict stand, Yogi Adityanath said, “Those dividing the society in the name of caste and religion will be exposed.”