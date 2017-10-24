Have cat, dog, elephant or other animals in house? Punjab government wants you to pay this big sum

People in Punjab will have to pay tax for having domestic animals. (Reuters)

Now owning a domestic animal in the state of Punjab makes you liable to pay tax. According to the latest notification issued by the Captain Amarinder Singh led-state government, people in Punjab will have to pay tax for having domestic animals. As per news agency ANI, the Punjab government will be charging Rs 250 and Rs 500 from the owners of the various domestic animals in the state. While Rs 250 per year will have to be paid for dog/cat/pig/sheep/deer etc, Rs 500 per year will have to be paid for buffalo/bull/camel/horse/cow/elephant etc. The Punjab government further states that “Branding code”, identification mark or number will be given to each animal on code branding or microchip installed in the animal,” as quoted by ANI.

Further details awaited.