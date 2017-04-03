Hasten transmission projects to meet summer power demand: Government

“Certain states may experience constraints due to limitations in the transmission and distribution network at the intra-state level. To combat the same, the state utilities were advised to complete the transmission systems in the pipeline,” said a ministry statement. (PTI)

The Central government on Friday urged the state utilities to hasten the process of completion of transmission projects in the pipeline in order to meet the power demand in the coming summer, an official statement said. According to the Power Ministry, the all India peak demand during the upcoming summer is expected to be of the order of 165 GW. “Certain states may experience constraints due to limitations in the transmission and distribution network at the intra-state level. To combat the same, the state utilities were advised to complete the transmission systems in the pipeline,” said a ministry statement.

The ministry, in its review of power supply position in the country and preparedness of various utilities, observed that while the power demand in the northern region would peak to the extent of 56 GW during April to September 2017 period, the demand in the southern region has already peaked to 42 GW. Meanwhile, the power demand in the western region has touched 50 GW and is expected to reduce to 46 GW between April-June.

“The state utilities of northern region are required to face the dust storm and thunderstorm related disturbances in the electricity grid during April-June period which often caused 6-7 GW reduction in load. They utilities were advised to coordinate generation reduction in such cases so that the disturbances in the grid are minimised,” the statement said. “Further, considering the past instances of transmission tower collapses, the state utilities were advised to keep Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) ready.”