Has the missing Kashmir cop joined terrorist group Lashkar? What we know so far

In what could be seen as a shocking switch by a security personnel, a Jammu and Kashmir police constable is suspected to have joined the militant Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), as per a report by HT. The police have ordered a probe after the constable, Isfaq Ahmad Dar’s announcement on social media of joining the LeT, last week. LeT is a Pakistan-based militant outfit blamed for several terror attacks in India. A photograph of Dar holding an AK-47 assault rifle is also being widely circulated on social media and messaging apps in the valley over the past few days. The state police chief SP Vaid told HT that they are trying to ‘know the facts’ and that the matter is being investigated. In past few months, several policemen have been killed or attacked and their homes have been ransacked by suspected militants. Six policemen including an officer were also killed in a militant ambush earlier this year. They are being threatened to stop participating in counter-insurgency operations.

As per the report, Dar, a resident of a village in Shopian, had left his home to report back to duty last week. When he did not reach Kathua, family lodged a missing person report. Soon after, the photograph of Dar surfaced on social media. This is not a lone incident as, earlier, in May, a constable from Shopian, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, decamped with four service rifles and joined the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, as per the HT report. However, police told HT that such incidents are rare and that most of the deserters are from South Kashmir, where anti-India sentiments run deep. “Most of the policemen are from a particular patch in South Kashmir, mostly Pulwama and Shopian. They were recruited between 2010 and 2012 and maybe not much background check was done,” a police official said, as per the report.