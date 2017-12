TTV Dhinakaran’s win triggers a jolt within the ruling AIADMK

Once held by the iconic J Jayalalithaa, the RK Nagar constituency got its new leader in rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday. However, going by the reactions of leaders in the state, the verdict has sent across a jolt to the ruling AIADMK. As per a report by The Indian Express, the election result has raised a big question over the present status of the ruling AIADMK in the state. RK Nagar chose Jayalalithaa’s nephew over her party (which has now been separated into two factions) to rule over her legacy. As per the report, many AIADMK’s top leaders led by the Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam may join the Dhinakaran faction. The ministers also sent their aides to meet Dhinakaran’s close supporters and express their support to them. Many of them went to the extent of saying, “Unknowingly, the people of R K Nagar may just have elected the next chief minister…The rebel camp will definitely gain more strength. Many MLAs of the ruling faction have already spoken to Dhinakaran. We do not want this government to fall. But if that is the fate that awaits us when the Assembly session begins in January, we will join Dhinakaran, retain the government and make him the chief minister,” confirmed a minister to The Indian Express, while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran’s confidants claim that he is no mood to make the incumbent government fall. However, he aims to forfeit the party just like Palaniswami did to Panneerselvam” early this year. An official told The Indian Express, “What is going to be crucial is the case of the 19 disqualified MLAs supporting Dhinakaran, which is expected to come up before the Madras High Court on January 9. The Assembly session next month will also give a chance to the DMK to raise the issue of a minority government.”

“The DMK will definitely move a no-confidence motion. If the verdict in the case of the 19 MLAs favours Dinakaran, he may try to avoid an election as that will favour DMK. But we hope that the BJP will respond to Dinakaran’s victory with a hammer as usual and facilitate elections,” a senior leader told The Indian Express. “If there is one more floor test, as we expect, this government will fall and we will face polls in the next six or seven months,” added the senior DMK MLA.

After the by-poll verdict, a DMK Leader said, “Maybe, for the people of R K Nagar, it was not an election between the DMK and the AIADMK but a question of who is the real AIADMK. We consider this as an emergency call for DMK at the right time to introspect on our strategies.” The report further states that T T V Dhinakaran succeeded in building his brand image among the public while the other leaders failed to do so.