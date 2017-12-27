Have Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh buried Gujarat poll acrimony? Congress, BJP hint at this, exchange notes of dignity

BJP and Congress issued clarification remarks on statement made by their partymen against ex-PM Manmohan Singh and PM Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress on Wednesday issued clarification remarks on statement made by their partymen against ex-PM Manmohan Singh and PM Narendra Modi. For BJP, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said PM Modi didn’t question Manmohan Singh’s commitment to the nation. “PM in his speeches didn’t question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari,” Jaitley said. “Any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India,” he added.

Soon after Jaitley’s remark, Ghulam Nabi Azad stood up and said Congress disassociates itself from any derogatory remarks made against PM Modi. He also thanked the BJP for issuing the clarification. “Thank leader of the house for clarification on what has been issue of contention,” Azad said. “I, on behalf of my party, say that we disassociate from any comments made by any member during elections that may have hurt PM’s dignity, also we don’t want any such thing to be said in future,” he added. On Thursday, Opposition had demanded an apology from PM Modi over his remarks made on his predecessor during Gujarat election campaign. However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told Congress MPs that “nobody is going to give an apology” for a statement that was not made in the House.

Later, Azad said the Congress is not insisting on an apology from the PM, but it will not agree to somebody else clarifying on Prime Minister’s behalf.

“The allegation that the Prime Minister had made is very serious,” Azad had said. “The Prime Minister should either prove his allegation or come to the House and say what he said was an election stunt since his party was losing the elections in Gujarat,” he added. Azad added that PM should assert that he indeed tried to paint Congress leaders as anti-national to win the elections. Azaad, the Opposition leader, also said that if Modi considers apologising ‘beneath his dignity’, he can simply say that it was an electoral stunt and I withdraw what I had said.