Has Honeypreet already left for Nepal? What Haryana cops found when they reached Gaurifanta border

Has Honeypreet, a close aide of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, already left for Nepal? This is the question which many are asking and cops are taking action to find out its answer. After Ram Rahim was jailed for 20 years in the rape cases, the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan following apprehensions that she might try to escape from the country. Now, on Tuesday, the Haryana Police came looking for Honeypreet Insaan in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri as she was suspected to have left for Nepal through the porous border.

What did Haryana cops find?

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, two Haryana police personnel arrived at Gaurifanta border in Kheri. The ASP told that the Haryana Police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta Police and inquired about her movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border. “However, when no clue about Honeypreet’s departure for Nepal could be gathered, the Haryana Police returned,” the ASP said.

He said an unclaimed vehicle bearing the registration number of Punjab was seized from the border and a probe was on to ascertain its ownership and its connection with Honeypreet.

Honeypreet Insan

Honeypreet is allegedly the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed 36 people across Haryana. She had accompanied the Dera head when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled along with him in a special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction

The police had issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet who has emerged as the Dera head’s likely successor to head the controversial sect.