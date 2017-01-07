Has Arnab Gaswami’s ‘Republic’ made a Twitter and Facebook debut?

Arnab Goswami is widely credited for taking Times Now to new highs, and his two shows, The News Hour Debate and Frankly Speaking with Arnab, were often seen as trendsetters. (IE)

Arnab Gaswami, the former Times Now Editor-in-chief, and a journalist who was known for his 9 PM show ‘The News Hour’ appears have launched the Twitter handle and Facebook page of his latest venture ‘Republic’. While the handle (@republic) is not yet verified, two tweets were sent out from it, asking people to track the ‘revolution’. “The nation wants to know! We are now live on social. Until we hit your screens, track the revolution here! #RepublicOnSocial,” read the firs tweet along with a sketch of Arnab Goswami. “We are on the brink of shaking up the system all over again. Join the @Republic movement. #RepublicOnSocial,” read the second tweet. Another tweet prompted people to track the Facebook page of ‘Republic’.

Within an hour of the tweets, #RepublicOnSocial started trending on Twitter. Biocon’s Kiran Shaw tweeted, “Arnab is back folks!”. “Arnab is back! Achhe Din again ! RT excitement is back!,” Mohandas Pai said.

The nation wants to know! We are now live on social. Until we hit your screens, track the revolution here! #RepublicOnSocial pic.twitter.com/tYo3YB6Szo — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2017

We are on the brink of shaking up the system all over again. Join the @Republic movement. #RepublicOnSocial pic.twitter.com/8lCL8EecbN — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2017

Soon after quitting Times Now, Arnab Goswami had announced the name of his next news venture the ‘Republic’. “The Indian news industry has changed in unimaginable ways. As we take footsteps into 2017, I believe the Indian news genre is on the brink of conquering its next wave of disruption,” he had said. “For too long, we have been a spectator to news creation which happens with a reporter standing outside the Parliament house. Now the time has come, I believe, to take the news capital out of the national capital and let it spread its wings and roots into every nook and cranny of the country. Because it is time Indian news media represents the entire 3,287,263 kilometres of India and every one of those 1.3 billion stories we encompass instead of just a clique residing in a part of the national capital,” he added.

Arnab Goswami is widely credited for taking Times Now to new highs, and his two shows, The News Hour Debate and Frankly Speaking with Arnab, were often seen as trendsetters. In his farewell speech, Arnab Goswami had said, ““The game has just begun. Thank you guys, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I have enjoyed a lot here and I hope you too enjoyed having me here. But what I want to say is, that the game starts now. Don’t ever lose faith in the independent media. Nobody can teach us independent media. It has come and will happen. And, I have been able to do it only because of you. Whatever I have said to you in the past, please forgive me for it. I have only done it because I want this channel to go up. I am vert grateful that you people gave me a chance to lead you. I must have done something good, to receive so much love from you. I am not going anywhere. It’s a small world, guys. Thank you!”

Whether Arnab Goswami’s ‘Republic’ would be as popular as his earlier stints remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure, his ardent fans defintely have something to look forward to in 2017.