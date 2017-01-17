Has Akhilesh Yadav removed uncle Shivpal Yadav’s name from the Samajwadi Party candidate list?

The news may have come as a big shock for Mulayam Singh Yadav who has been the chief of Samajwadi Party since its inception in 1992. (PTI)

After Election Commission’s decision to denote the ‘Cycle’ symbol to Akhilesh Yadav, the newly appointed Samajwadi Party president on Tuesday gave media the list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls which does not have Shivpal Yadav’s name in it. Shivpal has been on Akhilesh’s hate list, his name on the SP patriarch’s list and mind has disturbed Akhilesh, which was one of the main reasons why the SP family party feud took place.

NDTV claimed that the list excluded the name of Shivpal Yadav – Mulayam’s younger brother and a powerful figure in the party. Shivpal has been a close aide and counsel of Mulayam’s and hence this may have angered him. In addition to this Aditya Yadav – Akhilesh’s son’s name adorns the list.The list is of potential leaders of the party has 38 names and it was shared with Mulayam by Akhilesh. Will Shivpal Akhilesh’s uncle try to step on his toes? It is possible because of his close ties with Mulayam and at the SP founder had earlier intended to fight against Akhilesh “if he doesn’t listen” but since he has support of most the party, Mulayam may reconsider that decision.

Akhilesh earlier on Tuesday said that there are no issues he has against his father and would like to share the joy winning the ‘Cycle’ race with him. He had a meeting with his father twice after the list of candidates was announced. But Akhilesh told media that he only went to seek his father’s blessings. The SP founder has not yet commented on whether he will now form a new party to contest against his son when Uttar Pradesh assembly elections begin next month.