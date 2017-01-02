Haryana to re-organise administrative units: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Haryana government has decided to re-organise the administrative units. (PTI)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Haryana government has decided to re-organise the administrative units and announced setting up of Haryana Governance Reform Authority (HGRA) to simplify old rules and procedures.

He said as part of the series of measures being taken to provide efficient, transparent and more responsive administration, his government has decided to re-organise the administrative units and constitute HGRA.

“Now, the number of divisions has been increased from four to six by adding the new Divisions of Karnal and Faridabad,” Khattar told a news conference here.

The Karnal division will have the districts of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal. Similarly, the new division of Faridabad will include the districts of Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad, the CM said.

The Ambala division will have districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Kurukshetra. Gurgaon division will include districts of Gurugram, Mahendragarh and Rewari.

The Hisar division will have the districts of Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Jind, while the Rohtak division will include districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Dadri and Bhiwani, Khattar said.

He said the number of police ranges have been increased from four to five with the constitution of Ambala police range covering the districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

You may also like to watch:

The existing Karnal range will include the districts of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal, while that of Hisar would have the districts of Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hansi police districts.

Similarly, Rohtak range would have the districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Charkhi Dadri. The south range would cover the districts of Rewari, Palwal, Mahendragarh and Mewat.

He said the existing Police Commissionerate of Faridabad, Gurgaon and Panchkula would remain as such.

Also, 10 tehsils and 11 sub-tehsils and a police district of Hansi have been constituted.

“HGRA will be headed by the director of Institute of Development and Communication, Chandigarh, Pramod Kumar. The HGRA will not submit its report in lumpsum but every month and the government will promptly act on its report,” Khattar said.