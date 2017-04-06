Haryana to observe ‘veg day’ on April 9; Manohar Lal Khattar government imposes ban on sale of liquor, meat to mark Mahavir Jayanti

The government has also imposed a ban on the sale of meat, eggs, fish and liquor. (PTI)

As the state gears up to observe Mahavir Jayanti, alike every year even this time the government has declared that meat and liquor will not be sold in Haryana on the day of the occasion. The state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be celebrating the Jayanti as ‘Ahimsa Divas’ on April 9. And even as the slaughterhouses in the state will remain shut, the government has also imposed a ban on the sale of meat, eggs, fish and liquor.

A reported by India.com, confirming the ban on liquor and meat, Haryana Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain stated that even the deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations and executive officers and secretaries of municipal councils and committees had been directed with instructions from the state government to ensure that the ban is imposed properly.

Days back, over 200 Shiv Sainiks in old Gurgaon had allegedly shut down at least 500 meat shops, including a KFC outlet for nine days during Navratri. The members of Shiv Sena had further threatened meat shop owners to shut their establishments on every Tuesday.

Earlier, a major crackdown on illegal and mechanised slaughterhouses intensified in Uttar Pradesh while meat sellers across the state went on an indefinite strike against the orders of the newly appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on March 22 issued a warning to all licensed slaughterhouses in the state to comply state rules. The warning also said that strict action will be taken against all the illegal meat house in the state. Many meat sellers have shut their shops in Lucknow’s Aminabad area as a sign of protest. According to a report, a meat seller said, “Yogi Adityanath should fight for the nation, not for gosht. Many people are dying without food. It has created chaos. We will support Yogi Ji in his fight against Pakistan. If he (Yogi Adityanath) fights for gosht, we will raise our voices.”