Haryana to involve officers from other depts to catch overloaded vehicles

To check overloading of vehicles in Haryana, the state government has decided to link other departments to the transport department through the e- challaning system. (IE)

To check overloading of vehicles in Haryana, the state government has decided to link other departments to the transport department through the e- challaning system. Deputy commissioners would authorise officers of other departments at the district level to challan overloaded vehicles, an official spokesman said here today. For this, e-challan posts with weighing scales would be set up to detect overloaded vehicles, he said. The spokesman said that for e-challaning, a mobile application would be installed on the phones of authorised officers. They will be provided with a user name and password, he said.

Defaulters will not only pay the e-challan, but officers will also remove the extra load from the overloaded vehicles, the spokesman said. Information regarding the mobile application has been given to all officers. Initially, transport department officials will assist those from other departments to understand the system, he said. A training programme was organised at Ambala today.