Haryana to give lifetime pensions to Hindi Satyagrahis: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government announced lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for ‘Hindi Satyagrahis’ and those from the state who were jailed during the Emergency, while also enhanced financial assistance to World War-II veterans and their widows. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced 10 hours electricity supply to farmers from tomorrow. The announcements were made during the closing ceremony of the year-long ‘Swarna Jayanti’ celebrations of the state at Mahabir Stadium here. Welcoming Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was the chief guest for the occasion, Khattar said ‘Hindi Satyagrahis’ were “ignored” for years despite Haryana being an outcome of a language agitation.

The state government has decided to give them lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000 which would continue to be provided to their widows after their death, he said. The state government has identified 194 ‘Satyagrahis’ who were imprisoned during the ‘Hindi Satyagraha’ launched by the Punjab Arya Pratinidhi Sabha in 1957 to promote the language. Noting that the Vice President himself was jailed during the Emergency, Khattar said his government has identified the people who were incarcerated during that period and given them the facilities of free medical treatment and free travel on state buses under ‘Shubrajyotsana’ programme.

He also announced enhanced monthly assistance to soldiers from Haryana who took part in the World War-II, and their widows, from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000. He said that government jobs have been provided to 156 family members of heroes from the state who laid down their lives in post-Independence wars and internal security duties. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki said that during the ‘Swarna Jayanti Year’, welfare works for all sections of society were undertaken. He also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said that he played a vital role in the unity and integrity of the country.