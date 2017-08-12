Haryana to give admission preference to wards of armed forces personnel

A spokesman of General Administration Department said that the first priority would be given to widows and wards of defence personnel killed in action. (PTI)

The Haryana government on Friday announced that it will give priority for grant of reservation or preference to the wards of armed forces personnel in admission in government and government-aided educational, technical and professional institutions.

A spokesman of General Administration Department said that the first priority would be given to widows and wards of defence personnel killed in action, second priority to wards of disabled in action and boarded out from service and third priority would be given to widows and wards of defence personnel who die while in military service.

The fourth priority would be given to wards of disabled in service and boarded out with disability attributable to military service and the fifth to wards of ex-servicemen who are in the receipt of gallantry awards, namely Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena, Nau Sena and Vayu Sena Medal and Mention-in-Despatches.

Also Watch:

The sixth and final priority would be given to wards of ex-servicemen, he added. Haryana has a large number of serving defence personnel and ex-servicemen.