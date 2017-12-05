Haryana to check over-loading in buses with drones, CCTV

Haryana Roadways, Haryana busses
The Haryana Roadways has a fleet of nearly 4,000 buses. It plies of busy routes connecting cities and towns in Haryana and other neighbouring states with national capital New Delhi.

Chandigarh | Published: December 5, 2017
To check overloaded vehicles on inter-state roads, the Haryana government has decided to set up check-posts at 18 different locations to intensify checking with the help of drones and CCTV cameras, an official spokesman said on Monday.

“Vehicles found defying the loading norms would be e-challaned (fined). Each check-post will be monitored by CCTV camera and a drone,” the spokesman said.

Teams comprising police personnel and staff from other government departments would be formed for this purpose, he said.

The spokesman said overloaded vehicles would be e-challaned throughout the state with the help of an Android-based tablet and Wi-Fi Thermal Printer would bring out the challan slip.

