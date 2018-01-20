Haryana shocker! School Principal shot dead by Class 12 student, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student opened fire on the Principal of the school on Saturday. (Representative photo: PTI)

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student opened fire on the Principal of the school on Saturday. The incident is reported from Haryana, where the Principal of Vivekananda School in Yamunanagar has been shot dead by a class 12th student. The accused has reportedly been arrested, according to SP Rajesh Kalia. Even though the real reason behind this tragedy is still not clear, reports suggest that the boy was troubled because of principal’s scolding and shot her out of frustration. Three shots were reportedly fired by the boy which led to the principal’s death.

Watch Video-

#BREAKING — Class XII student shoots dead principal in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar. The deceased had reportedly scolded the accused over the use of mobile phone in the school premises. More on this with CNN-News18’s @jyotik. pic.twitter.com/3HITOTvXxh — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 20, 2018

In a recent incident, the principal of a school, where a class 1 boy was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a girl, was arrested on Thursday. The school’s principal Rachit Manas was arrested by the police in connection with the incident that took place on January 16. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the trauma centre and talked to doctors, inquiring about the well-being of six-year-old, who was attacked in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality by his senior, in a chilling reminder of the murder of class II student Pradyuman Thakur in a Gurgaon school last year.

Panic had gripped the school a day after the incident took place when other parents came to know about the matter and charged the school administration with trying to hush up the case. Taking note of the incident after the picture of the wounded boy went viral on social media and TV channels, District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Mukesh Kumar Singh issued a notice to the school seeking clarification as to why legal action should not be initiated against it.

Earlier, seven-year-old Pradyuman of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon in the school’s washroom in September last year in which a 16-year-old student has been charged with committing the crime.

The Juvenile Justice Board had said that the school student accused of killing a seven-year-old boy will be tried as an adult. The board passed the order responding to a plea that the teenager accused of the crime should not be treated as a juvenile. The board had earlier rejected the bail plea of the Class 11 student, accused of killing Pradhuman Thakur on the premises of the Ryan International School here on September 8.